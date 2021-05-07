Mother, uncle arrested in connection to child’s death in February

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a child in late February at a Columbus mobile home park.

(Aundrea Nelson)

Aundrea Nelson, 20, and Jonathan Nelson, 23, are in jail following the death of 22-month-old Mary Anne Smith.

According to police, Aundrea Nelson is the child’s mother and Jonathan Nelson is the child’s uncle.

(Jonathan Nelson)

The child was pronounced dead on Feb. 25, 2021 at a home in Oak Hill Mobile Home Park, located at 3536 St. Mary’s Road.

According to Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley, Smith died from dehydration and malnutrition complicated by hypothermia.

Following the death of Smith, another child was removed from the home by child protective services.

Police say investigation revealed probable cause to obtain warrants for the two suspects in the child’s death.

Both Aundrea Nelson and Jonathan Nelson, are facing charges of Murder 2nd Degree and Cruelty to Children 2nd Degree.

The two are scheduled to be in Recorder’s Court on May 10 at 9:00 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Corporal Jeff Jones at (706) 225-3449 or by email at JeffJones@columbusga.org . If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).