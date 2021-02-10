Motorist shot while driving helicoptered to area hospital as police investigate roadway violence

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – A motorist shot while driving last night was airlifted to an area hospital, according to a morning police press release.

Lanett Police officers were called to the 1100 block of South 8th Avenue at 6:22 p.m. Their investigation so far has determined the gunshot victim was shot while driving. After the shooting, the driver’s vehicle collided with another vehicle not involved in the shooting.

The gunshot victim was transported by Life Flight helicopter to an area hospital.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Robert Waldrop with the Lanett Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (334) 644-5295.