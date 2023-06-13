MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident and is asking for public assistance to help identify the responsible individual.

According to MCSO, the accident occurred on Monday around 6:30 p.m., on I-85 northbound. The sheriff’s office says an unknown driver operating a pick-up truck “recklessly and seriously injured two drivers” and fled the accident scene.

At this time, the sheriff’s office does not know the color or make of the pick-up truck.

The accident caused traffic to back up for several hours while deputies investigated the crime scene.

If anyone has information concerning this incident, you are urged by MCSO to contact them at 706-653-4225 or by direct messaging their Facebook page.