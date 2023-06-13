UPDATE 06/14/2023: The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man accused of reckless conduct, which caused significant vehicle damage and severe injuries to two other drivers after a dog house fell off the back of the pick-up truck he operated.

According to MCSO, deputies arrested Marcel Hawkins regarding the vehicular accident on I-185 that happened on Monday.

MCSO says Hawkins “knowingly left the scene” after the dog house on the back of the truck he operated caused the two vehicles to collide.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office charged Hawkins with the following:

Leaving the scene of an accident

Duty to report an accident

Unsecured load

Reckless conduct

MCSO thanks all involved with aiding in the arrest of Hawkins stating, “We want to thank the hard work of our Motor Units and Deputies who were called to work on this horrific vehicle accident. We also want to say thank you to the good Citizens of Muscogee County who shared what they knew about this careless act so that Marcel Hawkins could be brought into custody.”

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident and is asking for public assistance to help identify the responsible individual.

According to MCSO, the accident occurred on Monday around 6:30 p.m., on I-185 northbound. The sheriff’s office says an unknown driver operating a pick-up truck “recklessly and seriously injured two drivers” and fled the accident scene.

At this time, the sheriff’s office does not know the color or make of the pick-up truck.

The accident caused traffic to back up for several hours while deputies investigated the crime scene.

If anyone has information concerning this incident, you are urged by MCSO to contact them at 706-653-4225 or by direct messaging their Facebook page.