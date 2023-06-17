COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Seven men arrested and charged with possession of drugs and stolen firearms, says Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

According to MCSO, officers along with the United States Marshals Service executed a search warrant at a residence in South Columbus on June 16. They arrested seven validated gang members and seized approximately $125,390 in drugs. Four out of the six firearms seized were reported stolen.

The following items were seized:

  • Stolen Glock 26
  • Stolen Beretta 9mm
  • Stolen Radical Arms 5.56 rifle
  • Stolen Palmetto Arms 5.56 rifle
  • Palmetto Arms 5.56 rifle
  • Canik 9mm
  • 2.28 lbs. of Cocaine with an estimated street value of $103,680
  • 4.37 lbs. of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $19,850
  • 93 tablets of Ecstasy with an estimated street value of $1,860
  • Assorted packaging materials and scales for drug distribution

The following individuals were arrested and charged:

1.) Lamicheon Allen

  • Felony trafficking Cocaine
  • Felony trafficking Ecstasy
  • Felony theft by receiving stolen property – Firearm (4 Counts)
  • Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (6 Counts)
  • Felony violation of the criminal gang act (5 Counts)
  • Felony possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

2.) Jashon Parks

  • Felony trafficking Cocaine
  • Felony trafficking Ecstasy
  • Felony theft by receiving stolen property – Firearm (4 Counts)
  • Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (6 Counts)
  • Felony violation of the criminal gang act (5 Counts)
  • Felony possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

3.) Dvante Pollard

  • Felony trafficking Cocaine
  • Felony trafficking Ecstasy
  • Felony theft by receiving stolen property – Firearm (4 Counts)
  • Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (6 Counts)
  • Felony violation of the criminal gang act (5 Counts)
  • Felony possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

4.) Rashaad Henderson

  • Felony trafficking Cocaine
  • Felony trafficking Ecstasy
  • Felony theft by receiving stolen property – Firearm (4 Counts)
  • Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (6 Counts)
  • Felony violation of the criminal gang act (5 Counts)
  • Felony possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Felony violation of probation

5.) Arturo Vanhorn Laffeur

  • Felony trafficking Cocaine
  • Felony trafficking Ecstasy
  • Felony theft by receiving stolen property – Firearm (4 Counts)
  • Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (6 Counts)
  • Felony violation of the criminal gang act (5 Counts)
  • Felony possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

6.) Rashad Williams

  • Felony violation of probation
  • Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Felony possession of Marijuana

7.) Jaray Lott

  • Felony trafficking Cocaine
  • Felony trafficking Ecstasy
  • Felony theft by receiving stolen property – Firearm (4 Counts)
  • Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (6 Counts)
  • Felony violation of the criminal gang act (5 Counts)
  • Felony possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

All individuals were taken to the Muscogee County Jail.