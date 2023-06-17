COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Seven men arrested and charged with possession of drugs and stolen firearms, says Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).
According to MCSO, officers along with the United States Marshals Service executed a search warrant at a residence in South Columbus on June 16. They arrested seven validated gang members and seized approximately $125,390 in drugs. Four out of the six firearms seized were reported stolen.
The following items were seized:
- Stolen Glock 26
- Stolen Beretta 9mm
- Stolen Radical Arms 5.56 rifle
- Stolen Palmetto Arms 5.56 rifle
- Palmetto Arms 5.56 rifle
- Canik 9mm
- 2.28 lbs. of Cocaine with an estimated street value of $103,680
- 4.37 lbs. of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $19,850
- 93 tablets of Ecstasy with an estimated street value of $1,860
- Assorted packaging materials and scales for drug distribution
The following individuals were arrested and charged:
1.) Lamicheon Allen
- Felony trafficking Cocaine
- Felony trafficking Ecstasy
- Felony theft by receiving stolen property – Firearm (4 Counts)
- Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (6 Counts)
- Felony violation of the criminal gang act (5 Counts)
- Felony possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute
2.) Jashon Parks
- Felony trafficking Cocaine
- Felony trafficking Ecstasy
- Felony theft by receiving stolen property – Firearm (4 Counts)
- Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (6 Counts)
- Felony violation of the criminal gang act (5 Counts)
- Felony possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute
3.) Dvante Pollard
- Felony trafficking Cocaine
- Felony trafficking Ecstasy
- Felony theft by receiving stolen property – Firearm (4 Counts)
- Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (6 Counts)
- Felony violation of the criminal gang act (5 Counts)
- Felony possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute
4.) Rashaad Henderson
- Felony trafficking Cocaine
- Felony trafficking Ecstasy
- Felony theft by receiving stolen property – Firearm (4 Counts)
- Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (6 Counts)
- Felony violation of the criminal gang act (5 Counts)
- Felony possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute
- Felony violation of probation
5.) Arturo Vanhorn Laffeur
- Felony trafficking Cocaine
- Felony trafficking Ecstasy
- Felony theft by receiving stolen property – Firearm (4 Counts)
- Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (6 Counts)
- Felony violation of the criminal gang act (5 Counts)
- Felony possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute
6.) Rashad Williams
- Felony violation of probation
- Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Felony possession of Marijuana
7.) Jaray Lott
- Felony trafficking Cocaine
- Felony trafficking Ecstasy
- Felony theft by receiving stolen property – Firearm (4 Counts)
- Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (6 Counts)
- Felony violation of the criminal gang act (5 Counts)
- Felony possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute
All individuals were taken to the Muscogee County Jail.