COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Seven men arrested and charged with possession of drugs and stolen firearms, says Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

According to MCSO, officers along with the United States Marshals Service executed a search warrant at a residence in South Columbus on June 16. They arrested seven validated gang members and seized approximately $125,390 in drugs. Four out of the six firearms seized were reported stolen.

The following items were seized:

Stolen Glock 26

Stolen Beretta 9mm

Stolen Radical Arms 5.56 rifle

Stolen Palmetto Arms 5.56 rifle

Palmetto Arms 5.56 rifle

Canik 9mm

2.28 lbs. of Cocaine with an estimated street value of $103,680

4.37 lbs. of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $19,850

93 tablets of Ecstasy with an estimated street value of $1,860

Assorted packaging materials and scales for drug distribution

The following individuals were arrested and charged:

1.) Lamicheon Allen

Felony trafficking Cocaine

Felony trafficking Ecstasy

Felony theft by receiving stolen property – Firearm (4 Counts)

Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (6 Counts)

Felony violation of the criminal gang act (5 Counts)

Felony possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

2.) Jashon Parks

Felony trafficking Cocaine

Felony trafficking Ecstasy

Felony theft by receiving stolen property – Firearm (4 Counts)

Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (6 Counts)

Felony violation of the criminal gang act (5 Counts)

Felony possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

3.) Dvante Pollard

Felony trafficking Cocaine

Felony trafficking Ecstasy

Felony theft by receiving stolen property – Firearm (4 Counts)

Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (6 Counts)

Felony violation of the criminal gang act (5 Counts)

Felony possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

4.) Rashaad Henderson

Felony trafficking Cocaine

Felony trafficking Ecstasy

Felony theft by receiving stolen property – Firearm (4 Counts)

Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (6 Counts)

Felony violation of the criminal gang act (5 Counts)

Felony possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

Felony violation of probation

5.) Arturo Vanhorn Laffeur

Felony trafficking Cocaine

Felony trafficking Ecstasy

Felony theft by receiving stolen property – Firearm (4 Counts)

Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (6 Counts)

Felony violation of the criminal gang act (5 Counts)

Felony possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

6.) Rashad Williams

Felony violation of probation

Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Felony possession of Marijuana

7.) Jaray Lott

Felony trafficking Cocaine

Felony trafficking Ecstasy

Felony theft by receiving stolen property – Firearm (4 Counts)

Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (6 Counts)

Felony violation of the criminal gang act (5 Counts)

Felony possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

All individuals were taken to the Muscogee County Jail.