Mugshot makeover king pleads guilty in SunTrust bank robbery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man accused of robbing a Columbus SunTrust Bank in November 2019 has pleaded guilty in the federal case against him.

According to officials with the United States Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia, on June 14, 2021, Dontrell Scott, 28, pleaded to one of count bank robbery before U.S. District Judge Clay Land.

According to investigators, on November 5, 2019, Scott, of Columbus, walked into the SunTrust Bank located at the corner of First Avenue and 13th Street in Columbus at about 3:45 p.m. Investigators say he approached a bank teller, told her he had a gun, demanded money, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

At the time of the robbery, Scott was holding a bottle of Powerade and carrying a camouflage bag. When Scott left the bank, officials say he left the Powerade bottle on the counter.

Police were able to quickly identify Scott using surveillance cameras. He was arrested by Phenix City Police later that afternoon, following a tip that he was spotted at a used car lot in Phenix City, according to officials. At the time of Scott’s arrest, officials say he was wearing the same clothing seen on the bank’s surveillance footage during the robbery earlier in the afternoon.

“Federal and local law enforcement worked quickly, detaining Scott within hours after he robbed the bank, terrifying the teller, other employees and customers who witnessed his crime,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary.

During a search of Scott’s hotel room, investigators also found the camouflage bag from the bank robbery and a notebook where someone had written: “I have a gun this is a robbery quickly # go dawgs!”

Additionally, DNA from the lid of the Powerade bottle left at the bank during the robbery was a match for Scott’s DNA, according to officials.

Officials say Scott has several prior felony convictions in Muscogee County Superior Court, including Robbery, Possession of a Firearm During a Crime and Theft By Receiving Stolen Property.

“Individuals who choose to terrorize peaceful places of business will be caught and will face justice in the Middle District of Georgia,” said Leary.

Scott is scheduled to be sentenced on August 31, 2021. He faces a $250,000 fine and up to 20 years in prison.