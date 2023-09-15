ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WRBL) – The Eufaula Alabama Police Department announced the arrest of multiple individuals following an investigation into the possible trafficking and distribution of illegal drugs; which resulted in the seizure of Cocaine, Marijuana, Oxycodone, Kratom, cash and firearms.

The Eufaula Police Department says that on Friday the Region B Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force along with ALEA Region B State Bureau of Investigation, Coffee County SHeriff’s Office, Enterprise Police Department and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search at a residence located in the 100 block of Sconiers Street in Enterprise.

The search resulted from an extensive investigation into trafficking and the distribution of illegal narcotics in Enterprise.

According to the Eufaula Police Department during the search, law enforcement recovered nearly 1,650 grams of Marijuana, 119 grams of Cocaine, 131 grams of Kratom, and five grams of Oxycodone. Law enforcement also seized seven firearms and almost $16,000 in cash.

The individuals listed below were arrested and charged with following:

Nafaro Erik Moses Hazzard –

Four counts of drug trafficking

Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

Three counts of Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

First-degree possession of Marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Wendell Kelvin Hazzard –

Second-degree possession of Marijuana

Drug trafficking

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Terence Lanard Lampley –

Two counts of Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Drug trafficking

Maxxie C. Hazzard –