PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Several people from Phenix City have been arrested and charged in a federal drug case. The United States Attorney’s Office Middle District of Alabama made the announcement on May 12, 2022.

According to a news release, Andre Tremayne Franklin, 29, Khourtney Jakeith Brown, 33, Xavier Toombs, 33, Ryan Brown, 32, and Kahlia Nichelle Washington, 26, have been indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Additionally, in the same indictment, Khourtney Brown and Katshalliam Gosha, 43, were charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance commonly known as “crack cocaine.”

If convicted on the conspiracy charge, all but Washington will face from 10 years to life in prison. Washington’s potential sentence is 5 to 40 years.

The possession with intent to distribute count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years for Khourtney Brown and Katshalliam Gosha.

Everyone charged in the case made their first appearance in court this week.