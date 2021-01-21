 

Multiple person stabbing under investigation in LaGrange, suspect at large

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Three people suffering from stab wounds were discovered after LaGrange police responded to a call at 503 Borton Street on Jan. 21, 2021 just after 1 AM.

Officers found Lakonia Smith, Darius Smith, and Andrew Parker all suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body, according police.

Lakonia Smith and Darius Smith were transported to WellStar West Georgia Medical for treatment, whereas Andrew Parker was flown out to Columbus, Georgia for immediate medical attention.

After talking to Lakonia Smith, LaGrange police say they were able to identify Charles Wortham as the attacker and have issued him 4 warrants:

  • Burglary FVA
  • Aggravated Assault FVA
  • 2 Counts of Aggravated Assault
  • Possession of a Knife in the Commission of a Crime

After responding to the scene, LaGrange Police Criminal Investigations Section took over and they say that the investigation is currently ongoing.

LaGrange Police ask that anyone with information about the stabbing please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

63° / 52°
Haze
Haze 0% 63° 52°

Friday

57° / 38°
Rain
Rain 96% 57° 38°

Saturday

61° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 61° 43°

Sunday

58° / 53°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 58° 53°

Monday

71° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 71° 56°

Tuesday

69° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 69° 48°

Wednesday

59° / 51°
Rain
Rain 73% 59° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
62°

62°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
62°

61°

9 PM
Showers
35%
61°

58°

10 PM
Few Showers
30%
58°

58°

11 PM
Showers
54%
58°

57°

12 AM
Light Rain
79%
57°

56°

1 AM
Rain
94%
56°

56°

2 AM
Rain
95%
56°

55°

3 AM
Rain
96%
55°

55°

4 AM
Rain
90%
55°

54°

5 AM
Rain
99%
54°

54°

6 AM
Rain
96%
54°

53°

7 AM
Rain
96%
53°

53°

8 AM
Rain
95%
53°

53°

9 AM
Rain
95%
53°

53°

10 AM
Rain
89%
53°

54°

11 AM
Rain
85%
54°

54°

12 PM
Rain
82%
54°

55°

1 PM
Light Rain
66%
55°

55°

2 PM
Showers
56%
55°

57°

3 PM
Showers
58%
57°

57°

4 PM
Showers
54%
57°

56°

5 PM
Showers
35%
56°

55°

6 PM
Cloudy
16%
55°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories