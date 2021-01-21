Multiple person stabbing under investigation in LaGrange, suspect at large

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Three people suffering from stab wounds were discovered after LaGrange police responded to a call at 503 Borton Street on Jan. 21, 2021 just after 1 AM.



Officers found Lakonia Smith, Darius Smith, and Andrew Parker all suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body, according police.



Lakonia Smith and Darius Smith were transported to WellStar West Georgia Medical for treatment, whereas Andrew Parker was flown out to Columbus, Georgia for immediate medical attention.



After talking to Lakonia Smith, LaGrange police say they were able to identify Charles Wortham as the attacker and have issued him 4 warrants:

Burglary FVA

Aggravated Assault FVA

2 Counts of Aggravated Assault

Possession of a Knife in the Commission of a Crime

After responding to the scene, LaGrange Police Criminal Investigations Section took over and they say that the investigation is currently ongoing.

LaGrange Police ask that anyone with information about the stabbing please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.