Multiple shots fire at Chevron on Farr Road, no injuries reported

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating after multiple shots were fired at a gas station Tuesday morning.

Police confirm the incident happened before 8:00 a.m. on Feb. 8, 2022 at the Chervon Gas Station located at 1118 Farr Road. Police said multiple shots were fired at the gas station.

According to police, no injuries were reported in the incident.

This is the second incident at the gas station in just one week. On Feb. 2, Kivonte Clark, age 25, was killed in a shooting at the Chevron.

