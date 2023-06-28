LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — One man got injured when multiple suspects fire indiscriminately in LaGrange on June 27, states the LaGrange Police Department.

According to law enforcement, officers responded to the 500 block of Revis St at approximately 2323 hours in reference to a person shot. They found 18-year-old Eric Colton who had been shot twice in the lower extremities.

Colton was taken to the hospital and he is expected to recover. Police say multiple suspects opened fire indiscriminately on a group of people and into an apartment.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.