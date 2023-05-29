HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — Multiple suspects try to remove and steal an ATM in Hamilton on May 26, Police state.

According to the Hamilton Police Department (HPD), Harris County 911 Dispatch received a call at around 5:40 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle at First People’s Bank in Hamilton.

Responding Deputies found an abandoned Ford F250 with chains and hooks attached to the rear and a damaged ATM machine. The vehicle was found to be stolen out of Alabama.

HPD says multiple suspects were involved and fled after their theft attempt was foiled by observant citizens and quick response by Law Enforcement.