Multiple vehicles broken into at Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There are reports that multiple vehicles have been broken into at Columbus Piedmont Regional Northside campus.

The break-in happened Friday morning at the campus located at 10 Frist Court, off of Veterans Parkway.

A spokesperson for Piedmont confirmed the break-ins to WRBL News 3. They issued the following statement:

“I can confirm that we’ve had a number of break-ins at our Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside Campus. Unfortunately, this is not uncommon at this time of year and we encourage our employees to remain vigilant in locking their vehicles and reporting anything suspicious.”

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online for new details as they become available.