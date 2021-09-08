Murder Conviction Upheld in Mobile County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the conviction of Joseph Ryan Carter, age 35, for murder. Carter was convicted in Mobile County Circuit Court on June 18, 2020, for the murder of Joe Nathan Thomas.

The murder occurred on or about Nov. 10, 2016, when Carter along with the victim and one other person were en-route to a casino in Biloxi, Mississippi. The surviving passenger testified that she heard a gun shot and saw that the victim was on the ground. The passenger heard several more shots as she fled the scene.

Carter argued the shooting was self-defense.

Mobile County Circuit Court sentenced Carter to 28 years imprisonment. Carter sought to reverse his conviction on appeal.

Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Criminal Appeals Division handled the case during the appeal process. The Court affirmed the conviction in a decision issued Friday, Aug. 27.