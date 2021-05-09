Murder investigation underway after shooting victim found at Midtown Shopping Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. Police say the victim was found late Saturday night at Midtown Shopping Center.

According to investigators, at around 11:00 p.m., police were called out to 3150 Macon Road following reports of a person laying on the ground in the shopping center near Pita Street Food.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Devion Miley, who had been shot.

Police say Miley, age 20, was rushed to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital Midtown, but succumbed to his injuries. Miley was pronounced dead by an ER doctor on Saturday, May 8 at 11:51 p.m., according to police.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Matt Sitler at (706) 225-4367 or you can email him at msitler@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).