VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) — A murder suspect arrested in Columbus on April 26 has been extradited to Chambers County.

According to law enforcement, Lenzy Felix Mayhand, 59, is a suspect in the murder of Dalton Alexander Stringfellow that occurred on December 4, 2022, on County Road 196 located in Valley, AL.

A warrant was obtained for Mayhand’s arrest, and it was determined that he could possibly be in the Columbus, GA area. Columbus Police Department was notified of his potential whereabouts.

Columbus Police arrested Mayhand and extradited him to Chambers County, AL on April 28.

The suspect is currently being held at the Chambers County Detention Facility awaiting a bond hearing.

This case is still under investigation. Police say if anyone has information concerning this case, they should call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200.