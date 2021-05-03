Murder suspect who fled the state appears in Columbus courtroom

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A woman accused of fleeing the state after killing a man she was romantically involved with made her first court appearance in Columbus Monday morning, May 3.

Vivian Fletcher, 35, appeared briefly in Recorder’s Court. She told the judge she wanted to hire a private attorney. The judge then delayed the hearing for three weeks.

Fletcher is accused of stabbing to death Antonio Blanding, 31, on Aug. 8, 2020. Fletcher was apprehended late April in Shelby County, Fla.

The Blanding’s mother and other family members were in court. District Attorney Mark Jones was handling the case.

On Aug. 8, 2020, Columbus Police officers responded to 32nd Ave. and Cusseta Road at 2:30 a.m. There they located Blanding, who was suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds. Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene but could not resuscitate him. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Blanding dead at 3:01 a.m. The Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

The investigation resulted in warrants being issued for Fletcher in September of 2020 for murder and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime. Fletcher was arrested in Shelby County, Fla. and extradited to Columbus.