PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A jury has been set in the murder trial against one of the men accused of killing Pine Forest High School graduate and football standout Ladarius Clardy. Clardy was killed on July 1, 2021.

DaQuavion Snowden is being charged with first-degree premeditated murder and attempted first-degree premeditated murder.

Monday morning the jury was set, and the trial began that afternoon.

Clardy’s family filled the courtroom as the prosecution and defense delivered opening statements and called up five witnesses who saw or worked the crime scene.

Among the testifying witnesses, was the woman who spotted Clardy’s car after it crashed into a ravine and called 9-11, and the responding Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office over 50 shots were fired into Clardy’s vehicle, before he crashed into a ravine near the intersection of Fairfield Drive and Hollywood Ave. Clardy was pronounced dead on the scene and another man was injured.

Clardy graduated from Pine Forest High School in 2020 and was continuing his academic and athletic career at Kennesaw State University.

The trial will resume Tuesday morning.