Murder warrant issued for Columbus man for death of Joseph Dukes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of murdering Joseph Dukes on Moye Road on Jan. 20, 2021.

Police say that around 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 20, officers from the Columbus Police Department Patrol Division went to the 600 block of Moye Road about a report of someone injured in an automobile accident.

When they arrived at the scene, police say they found Joseph Dukes lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS arrived and took Dukes to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The Emergency Room doctor pronounced Dukes dead at 4:44 p.m. according to a statement from CPD.

Following Dukes’s death, the Homicide Unit took over the investigation. During their investigation, a warrant for Deante Caruthers, 29, was issued. He faces a charge for Murder.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Cpl. Sherman Hayes at 706-225-4268 or email him at shayes@columbusga.org.