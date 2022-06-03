PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A warrant for the arrest of a suspect in a deadly shooting in Phenix City has been issued. Police are looking for Praather Raemel Hiley, 23, in connection to the shooting of Derante Person.

According to police, Person, 23, was shot on June 2, 2022 at Frederick Douglas Apartments, located at 1500 11th Avenue. Police responded to the scene at around 4:00 p.m., following reports of the shooting.

Person was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting or the location of Hiley to come forward.

Hiley should be considered armed and dangerous.

Please contact Lt. Rob Isabel at (334) 448-2825 or Inv. Deon San Nicolas at(334) 448-2839 with information.