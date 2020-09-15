Murder warrant issued for suspect in deadly stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are looking for the suspect wanted in a deadly August stabbing.

According to police, warrants have been issued for Vivian Denise Fletcher, age 35, in the stabbing death of Antonio Zarie Blanding.

Blanding, age 31, was found suffering from fatal stab wounds in the area of 32nd Avenue, between Cusseta Road and Lee Street, on August 8th.

Fletcher is wanted on charges of Murder and Possession of a knife during the commission of a crime. Police say anyone who approaches Fletcher should use “extreme caution.”

Fletcher is known to be in the area of Cusseta Road and 28th Avenue.

Anyone with information about the murder of Antonio Blanding or information regarding the whereabouts of Fletcher is asked to call 911 or Detective Matt Sitler at 706-225-4367 or email him at Msitler@columbusga.org.

