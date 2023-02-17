COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Police with the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) are investigating an assault involving an assistant principal and two female students at Jordan Vocational High School.

The school district says the assistant principal was attempting to break up a fight when in the process, he was assaulted by two individuals.

Appropriate charges will be filed if warranted, says MCSD.

There is no word on any reported injuries at this time. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we keep you updated on this developing story.