COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office made 38 arrests over the weekend in an operation it says is meant to address violent street crime involving gangs. According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, eight of these 38 individuals are “validated gang members.”

The following individuals referred to as validated gang members were arrested:

“Carlos Jermaine Evans – Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Obstruction of Law

Enforcement Officer Jamaarques Omaurion Epps – Terroristic Threats and Acts

Solomon Lee Hill – Robbery by Snatching, Simple Battery

Christopher Lawrence McMillion – Violation of Probation (x3)

Danny Eugene Singletary – VOP Hold for Harris County (Burglary)

Michael Antonio Porter – Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony, Possession of Marijuana with Intent

Deandre Dashon Jackson – Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime, Fleeing

Other arrests made include:

“Steven Abbott – VGCSA Schedule II – Methamphetamine

Mario Montrell Arnold – Theft by Receiving (Firearm), Possession of Firearm During

Commission of Crime, Possession of Marijuana with Intent

Tirues Tschaka Bass – Failure to Appear (Battery Family Violence), Failure to Appear

(Cruelty to Children in 3rd Degree), Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime,

Possession of Marijuana with Intent, Possession of Drug-Related Objects

Kevin Maurell Brown – VOP (Felony)

Quayviun Malik Chambers – Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

Darnikko Darreal Clark – VOP (Felony)

Anthony Cobb – Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime, Possession of

Marijuana with Intent

Anthony Davion Dunbar – Theft by Receiving (Firearm), Possession of Firearm During

Commission of Crime, Failure to Maintain Lane, Possession of Marijuana with Intent

Schedule I – Mushrooms, VGCSA Schedule I – THC Edibles, Possession of Marijuana

with Intent

Possession of Marijuana with Intent

Conditions, No State Driver’s License

Firearm During Commission of Crime, Possession of Marijuana with Intent, Possession

of Drug Related Objects

Possession of Marijuana

to Elude, Striking a Fixed Object, No Tail Lights, VGCSA Schedule II –

Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Related Objects

County

Steven Antoine Miller – Possession of Marijuana (Felony) Possession of Drug Related

Object

Demetrius Tywaun McDowell – Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime,

Possession of Marijuana with Intent, Possession of Drug Related Objects

Violation, No Insurance, Giving False Name to LEO

Marijuana with Intent, Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer, Failure to Maintain

Lane, Reckless Conduct, Possession of Drug Related Objects

Objects

Conduct

Possession of Marijuana with Intent, Possession of Marijuana (Felony)

Enforcement Officer

Kevis Vanness – Theft by Receiving (Stolen Automobile), Battery (Family Violence)”

This totals up to 50 felony charges.

Along with this, 17 firearms were seized as well as various drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine, mushrooms, pills and marijuana.