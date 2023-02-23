COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested a fugitive and two other individuals on Feb. 21.

MCSO investigators observed Laniyajha Cabiness, who they say is a known fugitive, entering an apartment. Investigators approached and announced their presence.

Investigators say they informed an unknown male of who they were looking for. According to officials, the male, who was later identified as Lloyd Cabiness and brother of Laniyajha Cabiness, said his sister was not home. A different individual, Antjuan Hobdy, was observed leaving the bathroom.

Laniyajha Cabiness was later discovered hiding in the bedroom closet, officials say. Her and the two other individuals were taken into custody. According to officials, both Hobdy and Lloyd Cabiness had outstanding warrants.

During the arrest, authorities say a reportedly stolen Kel-Tec 22 caliber pistol was observed in plain sight.

The three face the following charges:

LANIYAJHA CABINESS

Aggravated Assault

Battery

Theft By Receiving – Firearm

Possession Of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

ANTJUAN HOBDY

Home Invasion

Cruelty to Children x5

Aggravated Assault

Criminal Trespass

Theft By Receiving – Firearm

Possession Of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

LLOYD CABINESS