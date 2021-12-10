Muscogee County: 3 arrested in separate GBI investigations into child sexual exploitation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Earlier this week the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested three men in Muscogee County during three separate investigations into the sexual exploitation of children.

According to GBI officials the arrests came as a result of tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officials say on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, investigators with the GBI, with the assistance of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, executed search warrant for four homes in Muscogee County. The search warrants were issued as part of separate investigations and resulted in the arrests of three men. The arrests include Andrew Paulino, Christopher Tarnowski, and Elijah Gallion.

The following three men have been charged in connection to the investiagtions:

Andrew Paulino , age 33, of Columbus, Georgia was charged with Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography), Sexual Exploitation of Children (Distribution of Child Pornography), Sexual Exploitation of Children (Production of Child Pornography), and Child Molestation.

Christopher Tarnowski , age 35, of Columbus, Georgia was charged with four counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography).

Elijah Gallion, age 23, of Columbus, Georgia was charged with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography) and two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Distribution of Child Pornography).

Paulino, Tarnowski, and Gallion were all booked into the Muscogee County Jail following their arrests.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade.

Anyone with information about these cases, or other cases of child exploitation, is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.