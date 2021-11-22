 

Muscogee County Coroner: Man dies following shooting on Lamore Street on Friday

(Man shot on Lamore Street on Nov. 19, 2021)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man who was shot Friday night on Lamore Street has died. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Itavius Jones, age 24, died Sunday night at 10:30 p.m. after being shot on Nov. 19, 2021.

The shooting happened on Lamore Street near Watkins Drive.

According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, Jones’ death marks the 63rd homicide of 2021.

Jones’ body will be sent for autopsy later this week, according to Deputy Coroner Charles Newton

Police have not released information about a possible suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information on this case should call Columbus Police or 911.

