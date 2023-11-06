COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the victim in the deadly shooting on Blanchard Place in North Columbus.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 56-year-old Timothy Carey was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound at the scene at 6:45 p.m.

Bryan says that Carey was meeting with an elderly woman to collect money that was owed to him and an argument ensued.

