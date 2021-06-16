Muscogee County Grand jury indicts Stacey Gray for murder in Renee Eldridge case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Muscogee County Grand Jury has indicted Stacey Gray murder charges less than three weeks after an Alabama judge dismissed capital murder charges in the 2015 death of Renee Eldridge.

Muscogee County District Attorney Mark Jones tells News 3 he will pursue the death penalty against Gray.

The indictment, which came down Wednesday, was for murder, four counts of felony murder, kidnapping and rape.

Two days after charges were dismissed in Chambers County, Ala., following a ruling that the DNA evidence was not admissible because of a procedural error, Gray was extradited to Columbus to face 2014 rape and false imprisonment charges in a separate case.

Gray pleaded not guilty to those charges and was being held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail when he was indicted.

The 25-year-old Eldridge was murdered in July 2015. She went missing from Columbus on July 4, 2015.

Her bound and battered body was found three days later, having been dumped in the Osanippa Creek in Chambers County, according to officials.

Eldridge’s family had met with Jones after the Chambers County dismissal. They urged the District Attorney to seek murder charges in Muscogee County.

Eldridge’s body was discovered in Chambers County, Ala. but she is believed to have been abducted from her Columbus home.