Muscogee County jury continues Drevon Johnson murder trial deliberations as DA Mark Jones finds missing evidence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Muscogee County jury deciding the fate of a Columbus man accused of killing a man during a 2016 party continues its deliberations Monday.

Drevon Johnson, 28, is facing the possibility of life in prison if convicted of the murder of 23-year-old Richard Collier.

The Superior Court jury got the case Friday afternoon and deliberated more than three hours before breaking for the weekend.

They were back at work Monday morning. They sent Judge Ron Mullins a series of questions. They wanted to watch raw crime-scene video from the Hodges Drive home where the shooting happened. They also wanted to see police interviews of several people who were at the party the morning of May 14, 2016 when the shooting happened.

In addition to the two murder charges, Johnson is facing one count of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The jury also asked for a prosecution exhibit that included more than 90 crime scene photos. All of the exhibits were supposed to be sent back with the jury Friday.

The jury told Mullins that they did not have the photos.

District Attorney Mark Jones began to look for the photo prints. He found them in a box.

“It appears that before we sent out the exhibits, we did not confirm state’s Exhibit 5,” Jones told the judge. “I thought it was a copy. I put it in my box, and it’s been in court all weekend, for the record. Labeled Drevon Johnson. … That is where this exhibit has been. I do apologize, your honor. It looks like that did not make it out initially. But I will tender that to the court.”

The judge allowed the photos to go back with the jury after defense attorney Anthony Johnson said he had no objection.

Mullins accepted Jones’ apology.

This is the first murder case Jones has tried since he was elected District Attorney last year and took office in January.

The jury broke for lunch and will resume deliberations at 1:30.