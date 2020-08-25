Muscogee County man arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Muscogee County man on charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to GBI officials, Artis Haygood, 33, was arrested on Friday. The investigation into Haygood became after GBI officials received information from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possible upload and possession of child pornography by Haygood to a popular online platform.

After receiving this information GBI investigators, assisted by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search warrant on Haygood’s home to gather evidence. Following the search warrant, Haygood was arrested.

Haygood was booked in to the Muscogee County Jail. He is charged with three counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography).

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.