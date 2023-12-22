COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Muscogee County public defender is facing meth charges after she was arrested from the scene of a hotel shooting on Friday, a source tells WRBL.

Sirena Saunders was taken into custody this morning at a hotel in north Columbus where a man and a woman were shot early Friday. Sources are not saying what Saunders’ involvement in the case may be.

Saunders is being held on methamphetamine charges. The case is under investigation. Additional charges could be pending.

The woman is in critical condition. The man’s injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Saunders just completed a murder trial in Muscogee County Superior Court. Her client, Emmanuel Truitt, was convicted of murder on Wednesday. The trial lasted for more than a week.