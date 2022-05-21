COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office conducted multiple traffic stops throughout the county.



According to officials with the sheriff’s office, the traffic stops resulted in an arrest for Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon and also cleared a Felony Violation of Probation warrant.



“Gun violence and illegal gang activity involving violence will not be tolerated,” said Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman. “We will also seek prosecution at the federal level for any case which qualifies, in order to remove these offenders from our community for a very long time.”



Officials said 12 traffic citations were issued and one Misdemeanor warrant was cleared.



Deputies seized three firearms were from “improper hands” and removing them from the streets of Muscogee County.



“We will continue to remove firearms from the hands of convicted felons and interrupt the gun violence in our community,” said Sheriff Countryman.



Additional investigations are pending, according to officials.