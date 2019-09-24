Muscogee County sheriff knew store clerk murder victim as a friend of her family

Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins has been in law enforcement for more than three decades.

She deals with crime every day. Monday morning when a Circle K convenience store clerk was gunned down during a robbery, it hit close to home.

Dontrell Williams, 26, had been a friend of the sheriff’s son since they were both in school at Shaw High School. Williams spent a lot of time visiting and playing video games in the sheriff’s home.

“I spoke to his mother on the phone yesterday and I told her I can’t tell you that I understand because I truly can’t imagine losing a child in such a senseless act,” Tompkins said. “I can’t imagine the grief. Just my family grieves for this child. And I can only imagine if it was your child.”