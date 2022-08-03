COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man arrested in January, following a search warrant conducted at his home, has pleaded guilty in federal court. This week, Michael Schlarman, age 31, pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute in the court of U.S. District Judge Clay Land.

According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, the Jan. 26, 2022 search of Schlarman’s Wagner Drive home was conducted by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, DEA, FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Inside Schlarman’s home, Countryman said authorities found the following:

496.4 grams of fentanyl

265.5 grams of p-Fluorofentanyl (a fentanyl analogue)

A Glock 9mm with an extended magazine

A Taurus 9mm with a magazine and extra ammunition

“Fentanyl is extremely dangerous to our community and anyone who comes into contact with it. Michael Schlarman had enough fentanyl to kill every Citizen in Muscogee County. Now he is facing a possible ten year to life sentence in federal prison,” said Sheriff Countryman.

According to Countryman, Schlarman, age 31, was taken into custody earlier this year with the the aid of DEA Air Support, after he attempted to escape from the back of the house.

Countryman used Schlarman’s arrest and conviction as an opportunity to issue a warning to others who might try to deal drugs in the community.

“We will not be stopping with him. If you do the crime in Muscogee County, we hope you’re ready to do the time, because federal sentencing will send you away for a very long time,” said Countyman. “We will continue to seek federal prosecution wherever applicable. This is not a game. Crimes of this nature will not be tolerated in Muscogee County.”