MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced the arrest of three validated gang members on drug-related charges.
On July 21, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force partnered with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Army Criminal Investigation with Fort Benning to execute several search warrants in Muscogee County.
According to MSCO, gang members Xavier Bush, Anthony Simmons, and Xavier Carr were arrested and charged with the following:
- Trafficking Cocaine
- LSD with Intent to Distribute
- Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute
- Dimethyltryptamine with Intent to Distribute
- Alprazolam with Intent to Distribute
- Promethazine with Intent to Distribute
- Trafficking Marijuana
- Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime
- Psilocybin Mushrooms with Intent to Distribute
- Adderall with Intent to Distribute
- THC Oil with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Drug-Related Objects
During the arrests, law enforcement confiscated the following:
- 13 Firearms
- 38 grams of Cocaine
- 2.69 pounds of Psilocybin Mushrooms
- 521.5 pills of Oxycodone
- 571.5 pills of Xanax
- 1,083 pills of Alprazolam
- 865 pills of Adderall
- 16 pills of Amphetamine
- 96 tablets of LSD
- 18.85 pounds of Marijuana
- 447 THC Vape Cartridges
- 34 THC Wax
- 7.74 liquid ounces of Promethazine
- 1 vial of Cyanocobalamin
- $11,176.00 in U.S. currency
Sheriff Greg Countryman expressed that the sheriff’s office is dedicated and will continue to target and combat gun violence.
“Citizens of Muscogee County, please know that the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is making an impact in slowing down gun violence in our county,” said Countryman. “We will not let up, nor will we tire out.”