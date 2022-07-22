MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced the arrest of three validated gang members on drug-related charges.

On July 21, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force partnered with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Army Criminal Investigation with Fort Benning to execute several search warrants in Muscogee County.

According to MSCO, gang members Xavier Bush, Anthony Simmons, and Xavier Carr were arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking Cocaine

LSD with Intent to Distribute

Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute

Dimethyltryptamine with Intent to Distribute

Alprazolam with Intent to Distribute

Promethazine with Intent to Distribute

Trafficking Marijuana

Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime

Psilocybin Mushrooms with Intent to Distribute

Adderall with Intent to Distribute

THC Oil with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Drug-Related Objects

Xavier Bush

Anthony Simmons

Xavier Carr



During the arrests, law enforcement confiscated the following:

13 Firearms

38 grams of Cocaine

2.69 pounds of Psilocybin Mushrooms

521.5 pills of Oxycodone

571.5 pills of Xanax

1,083 pills of Alprazolam

865 pills of Adderall

16 pills of Amphetamine

96 tablets of LSD

18.85 pounds of Marijuana

447 THC Vape Cartridges

34 THC Wax

7.74 liquid ounces of Promethazine

1 vial of Cyanocobalamin

$11,176.00 in U.S. currency

Sheriff Greg Countryman expressed that the sheriff’s office is dedicated and will continue to target and combat gun violence.

“Citizens of Muscogee County, please know that the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is making an impact in slowing down gun violence in our county,” said Countryman. “We will not let up, nor will we tire out.”