MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On July 6, Columbus Police Department Sexual Assault Unit Investigators received information from a female victim who alerted authorities about a male suspect exposing himself to her on the Riverwalk while he performed a lewd act.

The victim captured a picture of the male suspect and provided the photo to investigators. Authorities also identified several other victims.

After Sexual Assault Investigators had developed probable cause, detectives obtained four arrest warrants for the suspect.

On Wednesday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Task Force arrested Javion Howard.

Howard had five outstanding warrants with the sheriff’s department and the Columbus Police Department.

Howard had the following warrants:

Felony Violation of Probation (Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department)

Public Indecency – 4 Counts (Columbus Police Department)

According to the sheriff’s department, law enforcement arrested Howard in Muscogee county and transported him to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.