COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, Aug. 26, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Sex Offender Task Force and the Uniform Patrol Bureau noticed a stolen 2022 Ford Escape traveling through Muscogee County.

Authorities later identified the driver as Vilasack Soulivong and confirmed with Los Angeles Police Department that the 2022 Ford Escape was reported stolen. (LAPD)

Soulivong is charged with Felony Theft by Bringing Stolen Property Into the State.

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, the incident is still under investigation with both MCSO and LAPD, and additional charges are pending. Law Enforcement arrested Soulivong without incident and transported him to the Muscogee County Jail.