COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, alongside other agencies, arrested five “validated gang members” for various charges on Thursday, June 23.

David Bellamy, Cordarrold McQueen, Marquez Holloway, Brandon Scott, and Travis Smith were arrested on the following charges:

Trafficking marijuana

Trafficking ecstasy

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of firearm during commission of crime

Theft by receiving stolen property (Felony, firearm)

Possession of drug-related objects

Officials seized the following:

Nine firearms

477 ecstasy pills

5.2 grams of cocaine

5.4 grams of Adderall

38.26 pounds of marijuana

0.9 pounds of edibles

$118,251 dollars and 31 cents in U.S. currency

The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is $180,371 dollars and 60 cents.