Left to right: Christopher Hovey and Kevin Perry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Internet Crimes Against Children Division, with assistance from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Sex Offender Task Force executed two search warrants.

The warrants lead to the arrests of State Sex Offenders Christopher Hovey and Kevin Perry. Hovey is charged with six counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children, and Perry is charged with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children.

According to MCSO, both individuals were detained without incident.