MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On July 22, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, in collaboration with the FBI, arrested Bernard Laquai Shaw.

Authorities arrested Shaw, a validated gang member, who was wanted for an outstanding federal warrant for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in Muscogee County.

According to the sheriff’s office, law enforcement found Shaw with an AR Rifle in his possession and transported him to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.