COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office conducted two narcotics investigations on April 21, 2022. The operations were conducted by the MCSO Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force.

Of the two operations, the sheriff’s office said a total of eight firearms and an estimated of $107,352 worth of illegal narcotics were seized and taken off the streets of Muscogee County.

Sheriff’s office officials said in the first operation, an estimated $26,525 worth of narcotics, along with two firearms were seized.

Items seized in the first operation include:

THC Edibles (92 units / 2,536 grams)

THC Wax Edibles (29 containers / 101.5 grams)

leafy Marijuana (15 grams)

34 individual empty plastic containers for wax for repackaging

Charles Daly Defense Model Pak 9mm Luger

FNH 45 caliber Model FNX45

$585 in cash

The second operation conducted by the task force had eight firearms and an estimated $80,827 worth of illegal narcotics collected, according to the sheriff’s office.

Items seized in the second operation include: