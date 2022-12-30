COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Dec. 29, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit conducted two operations consisting of locating and apprehending fugitives in the local area.

MCSO Investigators assisted the U.S. Marshal Service with apprehending Erin Broadwell. According to MCSO, Broadwell was wanted for a Federal Probation Violation warrant, and authorities took her into custody at her residence in Phenix City, Alabama.

District Marshals transported Broadwell to the Federal Courthouse in Columbus, Georgia, without incident.

During the second operation, MCSO Investigators found and detained Christan Wright and Steven Mullins after investigators observed the two walking together near Warm Springs Road and 28th Street.

The MCSO says Wright had two Felony Violation of Probation warrants with the sheriff’s office. Both Wright and Mullins had warrants for Felony Criminal Attempt (Burglary) and Felony Criminal Attempt (Home Invasion) with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time of Wright’s arrests, investigators found him to be in possession of a black Springfield Armory 9 mm pistol, which was reported stolen by the Columbus Police Department.

In addition to Wright’s outstanding warrants, he was also charged with Felony Theft by Receiving (Firearm.) Authorities transported both Wright and Mullins to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.