Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who failed to register as a sex offender

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to officials with the sheriff’s office, Raykeym Williams is currently charged with two counts of Failure to Register as a State Sex Offender.

Williams also has additional warrants for Aggravated Assault, Burglary, Cruelty to Children, Theft by Taking, and Criminal Trespass, according officials.

Officials said under no circumstances should anyone who comes across Williams try to apprehend him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Raykeym Williams should contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-653-4225 or call 911. You can send a message on the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Tips can also be submitted through the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office app or by calling the anonymous tip line at 706-225-4285.