Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who failed to register as a sex offender

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who failed to register as a sex offender.

Officials with the sheriff’s office are asking the public to be on the lookout for Henry Weed.

Weed currently has warrants for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Violation of Probation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say Weed’s original charge was was Sexual Abuse in the 2nd Degree.

Anyone who sees or has information about Henry Weed should contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office immediately by calling 706-653-4225.

Officials say under no circumstances should anyone attempt to apprehend Weed.