Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office seeking two sex offenders who failed to register

(Jimmy Johnson, Courtesy: MCSO)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two men who failed to register as sex offenders.

(Michael Patterson, Courtesy: MCSO)

The first man wanted by the sheriff’s office for failing to register as a sex offender is Jimmy Johnson, age 36. He also has two other outstanding warrants.

The second man being sought by the sheriff’s office for failing to register as a sex offender is Michael Patterson, age 42. The original charge for Patterson was Indecency with Child Sexual Contact.

Anyone with information about Jimmy Johnson or Michael Patterson should contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-653-4225 or submit an anonymous tip at 706-225-4285. You can also submit a tip to the sheriff’s office app.