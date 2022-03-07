COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two “gang members” have been arrested by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, theUnited States Marshal’s Southeast Regional Task Force, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, according to officials.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said Jarquincy Holloway, 18, and Montavious Grimes, 19, were both arrested on March 7, 2022.

Both Holloway and Grimes are “validated gang members,” according to officials.

Holloway had outstanding warrants for the following:

Aggravated Assault – 7 counts

Hijacking Motor Vehicle

Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree

Officials said Grimes was in possession of 52 grams of ecstasy (100 pills) and was subsequently arrested for Trafficking Ecstasy.

Officials said two guns were also recovered during the arrests.

Both men have been booked into the Muscogee County Jail.