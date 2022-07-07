COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The name of a 21-year-old man killed in an apparent homicide has been released. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan tells WRBL the man’s name is Joshua Sanford.

Sanford’s body was found on July 6, 2022, in Benning Hills Park, near Patton Drive and Lafayette Drive.

Homicide detectives with the Columbus Police Department are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of Sanford’s body in the park.

Bryan confirmed Sanford suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Other details about the case have not been released at this time.

So far, no arrests have been made in this case. Police have not released information about a suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL for new details as they become available.