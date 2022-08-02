COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus, Georgia, man faces a maximum $10 million fine after he pled guilty to intending to distribute fentanyl and adjacent drugs, according to the United States Attorneys Office for Middle District of Alabama.

31-year-old Michael Schlarman, aka White Mike, faces a minimum sentence of ten years up to a maximum of life-in-prison. Schlarman is set to be sentenced on Nov. 29 of this year.

Court documents show that 496.4 grams of fentanyl and 265.5 grams of p-Fluorofentanyl — a fentanyl-adjacent drug — were found in Schlarman’s residence after a search warrant was executed. Authorities also found the following:

Glock 9mm with an extended magazine

Taurus 9mm with a magazine, ammunition

Multiple jars of cutting agents used for drugs

Digital scales

A 20-ton hydraulic press

Various drug paraphernalias

Cash

Officials say that Schlarman initially fled from the rear of the residence during this search, but was later found and arrested without incident.

Schlarman’s prison sentence will be followed by a maximum fine of $10 million and at least five years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and FBI.