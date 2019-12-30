UPDATE: New details emerge in early stage investigation of Hurtsboro shooting death

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor gave new details in the death investigation of Randolph Cannon in Hurstboro, Ala.

According to Taylor, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 10:40 a.m. about a potential dead body on the side of Shady Grove Lane in Russell County.

Officers responded, and found Cannon’s body on the side of the road.

The Sheriff’s Office is working the case as a homicide. Taylor said it is apparent his death was the result of gunshot wounds, and that the investigation is still in its early stages.

Cannon’s family has been notified and is in contact with the Sheriff’s Office. His body was found near his home, Taylor said. Cannon may have been walking his dog on the dirt road this morning, according to family members the Sheriff’s Office spoke with.

At this time, Taylor said there are persons of interest. He believes that Cannon was killed sometime around 9:40 a.m. CT.

Cannon worked at Lowe’s, according to Taylor. He was said to be well-known and a longtime member of the community.

Taylor said some witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots around when authorities believe Cannon was shot. None of the witnesses saw what happened. Officials are still canvassing the area, according to Taylor.

Sheriff Taylor believes the killing to be personal,