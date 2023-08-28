COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — New details are emerging in Sunday’s shooting near Armour Road.

Police say shots rang out at about 2 p.m. when occupants in two separate vehicles began shooting at each other while traveling in the same direction.

According to officials, a man who is believed to be an innocent occupant of a different vehicle was shot twice — once in the neck and once in the leg. He was treated and released from a local hospital.

The altercation may have started near Burger King until it moved towards Armour Road.

This is what Deputy Chief Lance Deaton told WRBL.

“One suspect vehicle is a white Dodge Charger with blacked out windows and black wheels. The other suspect vehicle is a burgundy Toyota Camry,” Deaton shared. “There were two other vehicles that were shot with stray rounds from these two suspect vehicles and the people in them that were not part of this exchange of gunfire. They were innocent bystanders.”

Deaton said the Dodge Charger was in front of the Camry.

The investigation is active. No arrests have been made.

Stay with WRBL.